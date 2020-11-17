Claremont Nursing and Rehab Center reports two additional COVID deaths on Tuesday

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Claremont Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center reported two additional resident deaths and two new cases of COVID-19 at their facility on Tuesday.

The most recent COVID-related deaths come one day after Claremont announced a resident had passed away on Monday and five days since the facility ceased visitation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 39 residents and 14 employees have tested positive for the virus since Claremont weekly testing resumed on Nov. 5.

As CNRC continues to implement safety precautions and limit visitation to end-of-life circumstances, testing of residents and staff will continue until there are no positive cases in the facility.