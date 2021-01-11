Claremont Nursing and Rehab Center staff and residents receive COVID-19 vaccine

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 10 residents and staff at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center received the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

With the help of CVS Pharmacists, 125 residents and 135 staff members at the long-term care facility began the immunization process to combat the coronavirus. In three weeks, those who received the first dose will receive the second dose, as well, and is scheduled for late January.

“Everyone who received a vaccination will be monitored for reactions or common side effects of the vaccine,” Claremont Resident Physician Dr. Michael Gawlas said.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the state agency is “working to vaccinate healthcare workers and long-term care facilities through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.”