Claremont Nursing Home reports additional COVID-19 cases and deaths at facility

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday afternoon, Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Carlisle reported six additional COVID-19 resident deaths, bringing the total to 16 deaths at the facility.

Additionally, Claremont confirmed a total of 89 residents and 28 employees have tested positive since their last coronavirus update on Nov. 24, 2020.

Weekly testing resumed at the beginning of November, and testing will continue until no positive cases are reported.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in February, 91 Claremont residents and 40 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 16 Claremont residents have died from the virus.