Claremont Nursing Home reports COVID-19 resident death

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Claremont Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center reported that one resident has passed away due to coronavirus.

The latest report shows that nine additional residents and six employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In total, the Claremont facility has 39 residents and 13 employees with COVID-confirmed cases since weekly testing resumed on Thursday, Nov. 5.

All families have been notified and visitation will continue to be postponed until further notice. Claremont Communications Director Samantha Krepps says testing will continue until there are no positive cases in the facility.

Since the start of the pandemic in February, 41 residents and 25 staff members have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our resident’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Melissa Smith, CNRC administrator, said.