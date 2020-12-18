Claremont nursing home reports nine additional COVID resident deaths since Dec. 11

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported nine additional COVID-related resident deaths since Dec. 11, bringing the facility’s total COVID-19 death toll to 29 residents.

Weekly testing resumed on Thursday, Dec. 5, and in the past month and a half, 98 residents and 48 Claremont employees have tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, Claremont confirmed that 43 residents and 43 staff members have recovered from their COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Since the pandemic began in February, 29 residents have died due to the virus, 100 residents and 60 staffers have tested positive,” Claremont stated.

With the exception of end-of-life situations, visitation has ceased until there are no positive COVID-19 cases reported.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss