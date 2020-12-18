Claremont nursing home reports nine additional COVID resident deaths since Dec. 11

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported nine additional COVID-related resident deaths since Dec. 11, bringing the facility’s total COVID-19 death toll to 29 residents.

Weekly testing resumed on Thursday, Dec. 5, and in the past month and a half, 98 residents and 48 Claremont employees have tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, Claremont confirmed that 43 residents and 43 staff members have recovered from their COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Since the pandemic began in February, 29 residents have died due to the virus, 100 residents and 60 staffers have tested positive,” Claremont stated.

With the exception of end-of-life situations, visitation has ceased until there are no positive COVID-19 cases reported.