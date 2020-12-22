Colonial Park Fire Dept. announces second COVID-related death of past president Edward Hine

COLONIAL PARK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 16, 2020, the Colonial Park Fire Company lost a second beloved member of their team, past President Edward F. Hine due to COVID-19. Earlier this month, the fire company announced the death of retired Chief Emeritus Lee F. Witman.

“Ed Hine and Lee Witman were best of friends for decades at the Colonial Park Fire Company and both are irreplaceable in their dedication, service, and passion they’ve had for the constant success of the organization,” said Fire Chief John Fogg. “Losing them both has been heartbreaking. Knowing they’re together is comforting.”

President Hine joined the fire company at the age of 25 in 1966, and dedicated 55 years to the department in various educational and administrative roles.

Like Witman, Hine was instrumental in forming educational and fire prevention programs for Colonial Park and Lower Paxton Township.

After serving as the fire company’s president from 1970-1987, President Hine continued to be a leader within the department by serving on the Banquet and Public Education committees.

In total, the Colonial Park Fire Company lost over 120 years of dedication, service, and experience.

Fire Chief Fogg asks that Hine’s wife, family, friends, and extended fire company family is kept in everyone’s thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.