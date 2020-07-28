CommunityAid Hanover employee tests positive for COVID-19

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — CommunityAid confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is a member of the warehouse team at CommunityAid’s Hanover store, located at 793 Baltimore Street.

The store was closed for 36 hours starting on Saturday, July 25 for cleaning in accordance with CDC guidelines. The store says all incoming donations will continue to be quarantined for 72 hours as they arrive.

All CommunityAid team members will continue to be closely monitored for coronavirus symptoms. Staff and customers are required to wear masks, wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds, and refrain from touching their face at each of CommunityAid’s six retail stores and donation centers.

