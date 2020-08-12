Company expanding in Pennsylvania to increase Covid-19 testing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Covid-19 testing company is expanding its operations in Pennsylvania.

Orasure technologies — headquartered in Northampton County — is adding 177 full time jobs. Governor Tom Wolf says this will improve the state’s testing capabilities.

Orasure is developing a rapid antigen self-test so that people could read their own results without sending samples to a lab. It’s also working on an antibody test.

