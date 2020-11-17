Conestoga Valley High School shifts to virtual learning until Nov. 30

Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va., Friday, July 24, 2020. The nation’s 10th largest school district plans an all-virtual start to the fall semester amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Conestoga Valley School District announced their high school would shift to a fully virtual format beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 18 through the end of the month.

Due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases reported in Conestoga Valley High School, students and faculty will go from in-person instruction to an online format. CVSD joins many other Midstate schools making the decision to move their classes to a virtual format for the next two weeks leading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

In addition, the schools middle and elementary school will also go fully online on Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 prior to Thanksgiving break. In terms of elementary school students, next week’s half-day classes will be virtual, as will parent-teacher conferences (unless an exception is made on a case-by-case basis).

Similar to other Midstate schools, Conestoga Valley’s decision to move to an online format was made to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff. In the statement sent to CV families, the school district mentioned their ongoing priority to maintain a clean environment in their buildings and to provide quality instruction to students.