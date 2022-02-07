Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 10,233 new three-day cases, 226 new deaths as of Feb. 7, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2022, there were 10,233 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania between Feb. 4, 2022 and Feb. 6 2022 for a statewide cumulative total of 2,248,330 confirmed cases and 459,561 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 28 and Feb. 3 was 18.4%.

There are currently 3,534 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 606 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 226 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 41,585 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

January 21-27

County Positivity Rate Perry 31.4% Mifflin 30.8% Franklin 25.5% Juniata 25.5% Cumberland 25.4% York 24.4% Adams 24.1% Lebanon 23.2% Dauphin 21.8% Lancaster 20.0% Statewide average: 18.4% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Feb. 4, the last day the DOH data was updated, 61.3% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 72.2% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 74.3% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Feb. 7.

A total of 18,350,711 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Feb. 7.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.