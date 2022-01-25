Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 10,657 new cases, 189 new deaths as of Jan. 25, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2022, there were 10,657 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Jan. 24 for a statewide cumulative total of 2,147,222 confirmed cases and 445,469 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 14 to Jan. 20 was 31.5%.

There are currently 6,062 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 939 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 189 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 39,749 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

January 14-20

County Positivity Rate Perry 40.2% Lebanon 38.9% Franklin 38.3% York 37.9% Cumberland 37.0% Dauphin 36.3% Adams 34.5% Mifflin 33.6% Lancaster 33.5% Juniata 28.9% Statewide average: 31.5% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Jan. 21, the last day the DOH data was updated, 60.7% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 71.4% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 75.3% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Jan. 25.

A total of 18,097,652 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Jan. 25.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.