Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 12,905 new cases, 304 new deaths as of Dec. 29, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2021, there were 12,905 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 28 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,993,720 confirmed and probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 17-23 was 15.3%.

There are currently 4,813 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 926 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 304 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 36,504 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 17-23

County Positivity Rate Franklin 23.6% Adams 23.1% York 22.9% Lebanon 22.4% Perry 20.0% Lancaster 17.9% Dauphin 17.3% Cumberland 16.8% Mifflin 16.2% Juniata 15.9% Statewide average: 15.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 24, the last day the DOH data was updated, 59.3% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 68.7% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 74% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Dec. 29.

A total of 16,871,715 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 28.

