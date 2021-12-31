Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 20,104 new cases, 66 new deaths as of Dec. 31, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, there were 20,104 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide cumulative total of confirmed and probable cases has not been updated on the DOH website since the Dec. 29 daily report, when it stood at 1,993,720.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 24-30 was 24.5%.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

There are currently 5,256 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 957 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 66 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 36,705 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 24-30

County Positivity Rate Lebanon 31.3% York 29.5% Adams 28.1% Perry 27.3% Dauphin 27.1% Lancaster 26.6% Franklin 24.9% Cumberland 21.4% Mifflin 17.0% Juniata 15.4% Statewide average: 24.5% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 31, the last day the DOH data was updated, 59.6% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 69.3% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 74.1% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Dec. 31.

A total of 16,946,745 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 31.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.