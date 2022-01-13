Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 21,450 new cases, 150 new deaths as of Jan. 13, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2022, there were 21,450 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Jan. 12 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,962,533 confirmed cases and 412,538 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 was 34.1%.

There are currently 7,459 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 1,114 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 150 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 38,253 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Dec. 31 to Jan. 6

County Positivity Rate York 38.2% Dauphin 38.0% Lebanon 36.6% Lancaster 34.6% Adams 33.5% Perry 33.5% Franklin 33.1% Cumberland 29.9% Mifflin 23.2% Juniata 21.0% Statewide average: 34.1% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Jan. 7, the last day the DOH data was updated, 60% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 70.1% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 74.7% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Jan. 13.

A total of 17,545,648 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Jan. 13.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.