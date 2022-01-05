Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 21,732 new cases, 143 new deaths as of Jan. 5, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, there were 21,732 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Jan. 4 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,769,262 confirmed cases and 378,220 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 24-30 was 24.5%.
There are currently 6,187 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 1,029 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 143 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 37,111 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.
MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES
MOST RECENT 7 DAYS
December 24-30
|County
|Positivity Rate
|Lebanon
|31.3%
|York
|29.5%
|Adams
|28.1%
|Perry
|27.3%
|Dauphin
|27.1%
|Lancaster
|26.6%
|Franklin
|24.9%
|Cumberland
|21.4%
|Mifflin
|17.0%
|Juniata
|15.4%
As of Dec. 31, the last day the DOH data was updated, 59.6% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 69.3% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 74.3% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Jan. 5.
A total of 17,138,136 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Jan. 5.
Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.