Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 21,732 new cases, 143 new deaths as of Jan. 5, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, there were 21,732 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Jan. 4 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,769,262 confirmed cases and 378,220 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 24-30 was 24.5%.

There are currently 6,187 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 1,029 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 143 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 37,111 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 24-30

County Positivity Rate Lebanon 31.3% York 29.5% Adams 28.1% Perry 27.3% Dauphin 27.1% Lancaster 26.6% Franklin 24.9% Cumberland 21.4% Mifflin 17.0% Juniata 15.4% Statewide average: 24.5% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 31, the last day the DOH data was updated, 59.6% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 69.3% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 74.3% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Jan. 5.

A total of 17,138,136 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Jan. 5.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.