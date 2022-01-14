Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 22,653 new cases, 173 new deaths as of Jan. 14, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2022, there were 22,653 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Jan. 13 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,985,107 confirmed cases and 416,574 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 7 to Jan. 13 was 35.7%.

There are currently 7,516 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 1,157 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 173 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 38,426 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

January 7-13

County Positivity Rate Dauphin 41.6% Lebanon 40.9% York 39.6% Lancaster 38.6% Franklin 37.6% Perry 36.8% Adams 35.5% Cumberland 35.2% Mifflin 29.8% Juniata 28.7% Statewide average: 35.7% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Jan. 14, the last day the DOH data was updated, 60% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 70.1% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 74.8% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Jan. 14.

A total of 17,545,648 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Jan. 14.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.