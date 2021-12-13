Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 23,186 new three-day cases, 1,843,137 total as of Dec. 13, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, there were 23,186 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 12 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,843,137 confirmed and probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There were 10,683 additional cases on Dec. 10, 8,036 on Dec. 11, and 4,467 on Dec. 12.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 3 to Dec. 9 was 14.4%.

There are currently 4,542 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 938 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 203 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 34,618 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 3-9

County Positivity Rate Lebanon 25.9% Juniata 23.6% Perry 23.5% York 21.5% Franklin 20.7% Adams 20.5% Mifflin 18.9% Lancaster 17.6% Dauphin 15.9% Cumberland 14.9% Statewide average: 14.4% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 10, the last day the DOH data was updated, 58.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 66.8% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

A total of 16,146,320 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 13.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.