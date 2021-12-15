Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 6,300 new cases, 1,857,879 total as of Dec. 15, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2021, there were 6,300 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 14 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,857,879 confirmed and probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 3 to Dec. 9 was 14.4%.
There are currently 4,648 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 947 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 259 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 34,990 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.
MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES
MOST RECENT 7 DAYS
December 3-9
|County
|Positivity Rate
|Lebanon
|25.9%
|Juniata
|23.6%
|Perry
|23.5%
|York
|21.5%
|Franklin
|20.7%
|Adams
|20.5%
|Mifflin
|18.9%
|Lancaster
|17.6%
|Dauphin
|15.9%
|Cumberland
|14.9%
As of Dec. 10, the last day the DOH data was updated, 58.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 66.8% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 70.5% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Dec. 15.
A total of 16,281,465 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 15.
Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.