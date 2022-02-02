Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 6,657 new cases, 192 new deaths as of Feb. 2, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2022, there were 6,657 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania Feb. 1, 2021 for a statewide cumulative total of 2,218,882 confirmed cases and 455,589 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 21 to Jan. 27 was 25.4%.

There are currently 4,317 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 712 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 192 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 41,028 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

January 21-27

County Positivity Rate Perry 40.1% Mifflin 35.1% Franklin 32.8% York 32.7% Cumberland 32.6% Lebanon 31.6% Adams 31.5% Dauphin 30.2% Juniata 30.0% Lancaster 26.8% Statewide average: 31.5% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Jan. 28, the last day the DOH data was updated, 61.0% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 71.9% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 74.2% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Feb. 2.

A total of 18,277,787 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Feb. 2.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.