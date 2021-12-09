Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 6,694 new cases, 1,806,671 total as of Dec. 9, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2021, there were 6,694 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 8 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,806,671 cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2 was 15.3%.

There are currently 4,404 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 923 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. There have been a cumulative total of 34,271 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania as of 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 9.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

November 26 – December 2

County Positivity Rate Perry 30.8% Juniata 25.7% York 23.6% Franklin 22.5% Lebanon 20.6% Mifflin 18.5% Adams 18.1% Cumberland 17.8% Lancaster 17.7% Dauphin 16.3% Statewide average: 15.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 3, the last day the DOH data was updated, 57.3% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 65.9% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

A total of 15,927,183 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 9.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.