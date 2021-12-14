Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 6,972 new cases, 1,850,578 total as of Dec. 14, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 14, there were 6,972 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 13 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,850,578 confirmed and probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 3 to Dec. 9 was 14.4%.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

There are currently 4,694 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 963 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 113 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 34,731 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 3-9

County Positivity Rate Lebanon 25.9% Juniata 23.6% Perry 23.5% York 21.5% Franklin 20.7% Adams 20.5% Mifflin 18.9% Lancaster 17.6% Dauphin 15.9% Cumberland 14.9% Statewide average: 14.4% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 10, the last day the DOH data was updated, 58.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 66.8% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

A total of 16,197,158 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 14.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.