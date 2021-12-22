Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 9,387 new cases, 1,913,959 total as of Dec. 22, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:58 p.m. on December 22, 2021, there were 9,387 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 21 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,913,959 confirmed and probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 10 to Dec. 16 was 14.4%.

There are currently 4,552 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 931 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 168 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 35,783 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 10-16

County Positivity Rate Lebanon 24.1% Perry 22.4% York 21.6% Franklin 21.0% Adams 19.9% Juniata 19.8% Mifflin 17.7% Cumberland 17.3% Dauphin 17.2% Lancaster 16.96%

Statewide average: 9.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 17, the last day the DOH data was updated, 58.8% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 67.7% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 58.8% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Dec. 22, 2021.

A total of 16,663,561 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 22, 2021.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.