Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 9,387 new cases, 1,924,507 total as of Dec. 23, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:11 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2021, there were 9,282 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 22 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,924,507 confirmed and probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There are currently 4,476 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 924 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 177 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 35,960 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 10-16

County Positivity Rate Lebanon 24.1% Perry 22.4% York 21.6% Franklin 21.0% Adams 19.9% Juniata 19.8% Mifflin 17.7% Cumberland 17.3% Dauphin 17.2% Lancaster 16.96%

Statewide average: 9.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 17, the last day the DOH data was updated, 58.8% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 67.7% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 58.8% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Dec. 23, 2021.

A total of 16,732,176 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 23, 2021.

