Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 9,387 new cases, 1,924,507 total as of Dec. 23, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:11 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2021, there were 9,282 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 22 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,924,507 confirmed and probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of [date] to [date] was [#]%.
There are currently 4,476 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 924 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 177 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 35,960 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.
MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES
MOST RECENT 7 DAYS
December 10-16
|County
|Positivity Rate
|Lebanon
|24.1%
|Perry
|22.4%
|York
|21.6%
|Franklin
|21.0%
|Adams
|19.9%
|Juniata
|19.8%
|Mifflin
|17.7%
|Cumberland
|17.3%
|Dauphin
|17.2%
|Lancaster
|16.96%
Statewide average: 9.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health
As of Dec. 17, the last day the DOH data was updated, 58.8% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 67.7% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 58.8% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Dec. 23, 2021.
A total of 16,732,176 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 23, 2021.
Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.