Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 9,387 new cases, 1,924,507 total as of Dec. 23, 2021

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Daily Update

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:11 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2021, there were 9,282 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 22 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,924,507 confirmed and probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of [date] to [date] was [#]%.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

There are currently 4,476 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 924 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report, there have been 177 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 35,960 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 10-16

CountyPositivity Rate
Lebanon 24.1%
Perry22.4%
York21.6%
Franklin21.0%
Adams19.9%
Juniata19.8%
Mifflin17.7%
Cumberland17.3%
Dauphin17.2%
Lancaster16.96%

Statewide average: 9.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 17, the last day the DOH data was updated, 58.8% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 67.7% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.  (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 58.8% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Dec. 23, 2021.

A total of 16,732,176 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 23, 2021.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss