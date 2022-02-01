Coronavirus in Pa. weekly update: 11,405 average daily cases Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 31. The daily average number of cases from Monday, Jan. 24, to Sunday, Jan. 30, was 11,405.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 24 was 23.8% lower than on Jan. 24. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18.9% and 14.4%, respectively.

Approximately 22.1% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients, and 30.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

January 21-27

County Positivity Rate Perry 40.1% Mifflin 35.1% Franklin 32.8% York 32.7% Cumberland 32.6% Lebanon 31.6% Adams 31.5% Dauphin 30.2% Juniata 30.0% Lancaster 26.8% Statewide average: 31.5% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 31, 75.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

164,247 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 73,426 booster doses administered in the past week. 18,498 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 27.3% compared to the previous week. A major snow storm and a post-holiday decline consistent with national trends affected the numbers.

More information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can be found on this Pennsylvania Department of Health website or on abc27.com. abc27 also continues to provide daily COVID-19 updates.