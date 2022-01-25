Coronavirus in Pa. weekly update: 15,294 average daily cases Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 24. The daily average number of cases from Monday, Jan. 17, to Sunday, Jan. 23, was 15,294.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 24 was 12.8% lower than on Jan. 17. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 16.1% and 14.2%, respectively.

Approximately 27.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients, and 31.3% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

January 14-20

County Positivity Rate Perry 40.2% Lebanon 38.9% Franklin 38.3% York 37.9% Cumberland 37.0% Dauphin 36.3% Adams 34.5% Mifflin 33.6% Lancaster 33.5% Juniata 28.9% Statewide average: 31.5% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 24, 75.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

382,064 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 272,327 booster doses administered in the past week. 22,076 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

38.5% increase in vaccines administered from previous week.

More information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can be found on this Pennsylvania Department of Health website or on abc27.com. abc27 also continues to provide daily COVID-19 updates.