Coronavirus in Pa. weekly update: 18,344 average daily cases Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 3. The daily average number of cases from Dec. 27, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022, was 18,344.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 3, was 22.6% higher than on Dec. 27. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 16% and 11%, respectively.

Approximately 28% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients, and 32% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 24-30

County Positivity Rate Lebanon 31.3% York 29.5% Adams 28.1% Perry 27.3% Dauphin 27.1% Lancaster 26.6% Franklin 24.9% Cumberland 21.4% Mifflin 17.0% Juniata 15.4% Statewide average: 24.5% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Dec. 30, 74.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction (Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction):

269,488 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 131,793 booster doses administered in the past week 12,270 pediatric doses administered in the past week

3.8% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week, largely attributed to the New Year holiday

More information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can be found on this Pennsylvania Department of Health website or on abc27.com. abc27 also continues to provide daily COVID-19 updates.