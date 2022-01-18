Coronavirus in Pa. weekly update: 25,417 average daily cases Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, 2022

(WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 17. The daily average number of cases from Monday, Jan. 10, to Sunday, Jan. 16, was 25,417.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10, was 3.8% higher than on Jan. 9. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 14.7% and rose to 13.7%, respectively.

Approximately 31.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients, and 32.4% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

January 7-13

County Positivity Rate Dauphin 41.6% Lebanon 40.9% York 39.6% Lancaster 38.6% Franklin 37.6% Perry 36.8% Adams 35.5% Cumberland 35.2% Mifflin 29.8% Juniata 28.7% Statewide average: 35.7% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 17, 74.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

275,919 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 138,331 booster doses administered in the past week. 25,630 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

11.9% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week.

More information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can be found on this Pennsylvania Department of Health website or on abc27.com. abc27 also continues to provide daily COVID-19 updates.