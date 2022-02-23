HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Feb. 23, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Feb. 21. According to the report, the daily average number of cases between Monday, Feb. 14, and Sunday, Feb. 21, was 2,608.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 21, was 27 % lower than on Feb. 14. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 21% and 19%, respectively. Approximately 9.9% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients, and 25.8% of all ventilators statewide are in use, the department reported.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

February 4-10

County Positivity Rate Perry 23.4% Mifflin 22.6% Cumberland 17.2% Juniata 16.6% York 16.5% Adams 15.8% Franklin 15.8% Lebanon 15.4% Dauphin 14.9% Lancaster 13.4% Statewide average: 12.7% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Feb. 21, 76.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

85,760 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 33,853 booster doses administered in the past week. 9,635 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 21.6% compared to the previous week

More information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can be found on this Pennsylvania Department of Health website or on abc27.com.