Coronavirus in Pa. weekly update: 27,545 average daily cases Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2022

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania





HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 10. The daily average number of cases from Monday, Jan. 3, to Sunday, Jan. 9, was 27,545.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10, was 18.3% higher than on Jan. 3. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 13.8% and rose to 12.4%, respectively.

Approximately 31% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients, and 32.7% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Dec. 31 to Jan. 6

CountyPositivity Rate
York38.2%
Dauphin38.0%
Lebanon36.6%
Lancaster34.6%
Adams33.5%
Perry33.5%
Franklin33.1%
Cumberland29.9%
Mifflin23.2%
Juniata21.0%
Statewide average: 34.1% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 10, 74.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. 

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction (Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction):

  • 313,260 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
    • 154,179 booster doses administered in the past week
    • 48,395 pediatric doses administered in the past week
  • 16.2% increase in vaccines administered from previous week

More information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can be found on this Pennsylvania Department of Health website or on abc27.com. abc27 also continues to provide daily COVID-19 updates.

