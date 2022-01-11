Coronavirus in Pa. weekly update: 27,545 average daily cases Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 10. The daily average number of cases from Monday, Jan. 3, to Sunday, Jan. 9, was 27,545.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10, was 18.3% higher than on Jan. 3. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 13.8% and rose to 12.4%, respectively.
Approximately 31% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients, and 32.7% of all ventilators statewide are in use.
MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES
MOST RECENT 7 DAYS
Dec. 31 to Jan. 6
|County
|Positivity Rate
|York
|38.2%
|Dauphin
|38.0%
|Lebanon
|36.6%
|Lancaster
|34.6%
|Adams
|33.5%
|Perry
|33.5%
|Franklin
|33.1%
|Cumberland
|29.9%
|Mifflin
|23.2%
|Juniata
|21.0%
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 10, 74.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction (Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction):
- 313,260 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
- 154,179 booster doses administered in the past week
- 48,395 pediatric doses administered in the past week
- 16.2% increase in vaccines administered from previous week
More information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can be found on this Pennsylvania Department of Health website or on abc27.com. abc27 also continues to provide daily COVID-19 updates.