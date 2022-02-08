Coronavirus in Pa. weekly update: 5,487 average daily cases Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Feb. 7. The daily average number of cases from Monday, Jan. 31, to Sunday, Feb. 6, was 5,487.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 7 was 25.8% lower than on Jan. 31. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 20.1% and 17.1%, respectively.

Approximately 17.3% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients, and 27.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

January 28 to February 3

County Positivity Rate Perry 31.4% Mifflin 30.8% Franklin 25.5% Juniata 25.5% Cumberland 25.4% York 24.4% Adams 24.1% Lebanon 23.2% Dauphin 21.8% Lancaster 20.0% Statewide average: 18.4% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Feb. 7, 75.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

122,642 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 50,215 booster doses administered in the past week. 16,067 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 25.3% compared to the previous week.

More information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can be found on this Pennsylvania Department of Health website or on abc27.com. abc27 also continues to provide daily COVID-19 updates.