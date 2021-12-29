Coronavirus in Pa. weekly update: 9,979 average daily cases Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Dec. 27. The daily average number of cases from Monday, Dec. 20, through Sunday, Dec. 26, was 9,979.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27 was 0.4 percent lower than on Dec. 20. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18% and 17%, respectively.

More information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can be found on this Pennsylvania Department of Health website or on abc27.com.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 17-23

County Positivity Rate Franklin 23.6% Adams 23.1% York 22.9% Lebanon 22.4% Perry 20.0% Lancaster 17.9% Dauphin 17.3% Cumberland 16.8% Mifflin 16.2% Juniata 15.9% Statewide average: 15.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 27, 73.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction (Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction):