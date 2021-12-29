Coronavirus in Pa. weekly update: 9,979 average daily cases Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Dec. 27. The daily average number of cases from Monday, Dec. 20, through Sunday, Dec. 26, was 9,979.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27 was 0.4 percent lower than on Dec. 20. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18% and 17%, respectively.
More information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can be found on this Pennsylvania Department of Health website or on abc27.com. abc27 also continues to provide daily COVID-19 updates.
MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES
MOST RECENT 7 DAYS
December 17-23
|County
|Positivity Rate
|Franklin
|23.6%
|Adams
|23.1%
|York
|22.9%
|Lebanon
|22.4%
|Perry
|20.0%
|Lancaster
|17.9%
|Dauphin
|17.3%
|Cumberland
|16.8%
|Mifflin
|16.2%
|Juniata
|15.9%
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 27, 73.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction (Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction):
- 279,989 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
- 146,007 booster doses administered in the past week
- 23,348 pediatric doses administered in the past week
- 31.1% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week, largely attributed to the Christmas holiday