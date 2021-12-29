Coronavirus in Pa. weekly update: 9,979 average daily cases Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2021

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Dec. 27. The daily average number of cases from Monday, Dec. 20, through Sunday, Dec. 26, was 9,979.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27 was 0.4 percent lower than on Dec. 20. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18% and 17%, respectively.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

More information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can be found on this Pennsylvania Department of Health website or on abc27.com. abc27 also continues to provide daily COVID-19 updates.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 17-23

CountyPositivity Rate
Franklin23.6%
Adams23.1%
York22.9%
Lebanon22.4%
Perry20.0%
Lancaster17.9%
Dauphin17.3%
Cumberland16.8%
Mifflin16.2%
Juniata15.9%
Statewide average: 15.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 27, 73.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction (Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction):

  • 279,989 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
    • 146,007 booster doses administered in the past week
    • 23,348 pediatric doses administered in the past week
  • 31.1% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week, largely attributed to the Christmas holiday

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss