Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,007 new cases, 1,200,543 total as of May 28, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 28, there were 1,007 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,200,543.

There are 1,152 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 289 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14 – May 20 stood at 4.5%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 27, there were 24 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,187 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

May 14 – May 20

County Positivity Rate Mifflin 7.2% Lebanon 6.5% Perry 6.5% York 6.0% Dauphin 5.6% Adams 5.3% Juniata 4.5% Franklin 4.2% Cumberland 3.9% Lancaster 3.8% Statewide average: 4.5% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – March 24, 2021

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 28, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 57.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by the percentage of the population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 28, 53.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 70.3% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 28, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,451,548 total vaccine doses as of Friday, May 28.

4,625,812 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 57,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,584,919 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,210,731 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,749,200 doses will have been allocated through May 29: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520-second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 10,451,548 doses total through May 28: First/single doses: 6,210,731 administered Second doses: 4,240,817 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 161,738 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,589,058 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,713 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,374 cases among employees, for a total of 87,087 at 1,591 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,270 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,696 of our total cases are among health care workers.

