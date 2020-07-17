Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,032 new cases; 99,478 total

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,032 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, July 17 bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 99,478 in all 67 counties.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 240 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 10 and July 16 is 141,307 with 5,579 positive cases. There were 22,940 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 6,992 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 899,912 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 22 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July.

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,520 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,562 cases among employees, for a total of 22,082 at 777 distinct facilities in58counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,784 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 7,398 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.