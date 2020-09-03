Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,160 new cases, 136,771 total

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,160 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 3 bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 136,771.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 105 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 257 cases and York is reporting an increase of 128 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 27 and September 2 is 166,499 with 5,075 positive cases. There were 25,063 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Sept. 2. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,732 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 30 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,565,443 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 11% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 26 percent of cases in August;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to 20 percent of cases in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases in August; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases in August.