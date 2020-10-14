Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,276 new cases, 175,922 total

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,276 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 14 bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 175,922.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 7 and Oct. 13 is 239,891 with 9,403 positive cases. There were 29,347 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Oct. 13.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

There are 8,411 total deaths attributed to Covid-19, an increase of 27 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard .

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of Covid-19.

There are 1,395 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either Covid-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,074,729 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of Covid-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing Covid-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 35 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October;

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October; SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October.