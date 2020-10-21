Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,425 new cases, 186,297 total

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 21, that there were 1,425 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 186,297.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 114 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 100 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 14 and October 20 is 225,406 with 10,226 positive cases. There were 25,152 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 20.

There are 8,562 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 29 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 1,963 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,167,536 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 32 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in October;

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in October; SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,830 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,417 cases among employees, for a total of 30,247 at 1,033 distinct facilities in62 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,666 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,795 of our total cases are among health care workers.