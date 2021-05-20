Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,430 new cases, 1,191,532 total as of May 20, 2021

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 20, there were 1,430 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,191,532.

There are 1,353 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 316 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 – May 13 stood at 5.3%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, there were 40 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,965 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

May 7 – May 13

County Positivity Rate Dauphin 7.8% Perry 7.8% Lebanon 7.1% Mifflin 6.7% York 6.1% Adams 5.5% Juniata 5.4% Franklin 5.1% Lancaster 5.1% Cumberland 3.7% Statewide average: 5.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – March 24, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 20, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 55.4% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 20, 50% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 20, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,969,849 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, May 20.

4,346,446 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 65,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,637,837 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,984,283 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,154,160 doses will have been allocated through May 22: 300,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 9,969,849 doses total through May 20: First/single doses: 5,984,283 administered Second doses: 3,985,566 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 159,973 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,538,360 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,536 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,250 cases among employees, for a total of 86,786 at 1,591 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,239 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,500 of our total cases are among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

Frequently asked questions can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated with one of the three safe and effective vaccines available to provide the best layer of protection.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

