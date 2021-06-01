Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,488 new 3-day cases, 1,202,863 total as of June 1, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 1, there were 684 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 315 new cases reported for Monday, May 31 and 489 new cases reported for Sunday, May 30, for a three-day total of 1,488 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,202,863.

There are 1,028 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 257 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21 – May 27 stood at 3.8%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 29, there were 6 new deaths, as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, there were 5 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 31, there were no new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,214 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

May 21 – May 27

County Positivity Rate Juniata 6.5% Perry 5.6% York 5.4% Lebanon 4.8% Dauphin 4.3% Adams 4.2% Franklin 4.0% Cumberland 3.8% Lancaster 3.6% Mifflin 3.4% Statewide average: 3.8% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – May 28, 2021

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 1, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 57.8% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by the percentage of the population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 1, 54.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 1, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,581,876 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, June 1.

4,699,696 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 43,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,574,073 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,273,769 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,346,680 doses will have been allocated through June 5: 297,160 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 10,581,876 doses total through May 31: First/single doses: 6,273,769 administered Second doses: 4,308,107 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 162,182 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,604,962 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,737 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,407 cases among employees, for a total of 87,144 at 1,592 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,281 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,743 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, May 31:

Reminded Pennsylvanians that all businesses, events and venues can return to 100% capacity on Memorial Day.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians: