HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 21, that there were 7,887 new cases in addition to 7,213 new cases reported Sunday, December 20 for a two-day total of 15,100 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 563,589.
There are 6,074 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,230 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – December 17 stood at 15.8%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 19, there were 99 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, December 20, there were 57 new deaths reported for a total of 13,981 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES
MOST RECENT 7 DAYS
December 4 – December 10
|County
|Positivity Rate
|Perry
|26.1%
|Juniata
|24.8%
|Mifflin
|23.3%
|Franklin
|22.1%
|Adams
|22.1%
|Dauphin
|20.6%
|York
|19.9%
|Cumberland
|18.2%
|Lebanon
|17.4%
|Lancaster
|14.0%
2020 PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY
March 18 – December 19, 2020
TOP STORIES
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 15,100 new two-day cases, 563,589 total as of Dec. 21, 2020
- Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman plans to introduce resolution to review 2020 general election
- UPDATE: Lancaster man charged with abduction of Linda Stoltzfoos now charged with criminal homicide
- Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine provides update on Pa. and national vaccine distribution
- US health and defense officials give update 1 week into COVID-19 vaccine rollout