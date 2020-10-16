Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,566 new cases, 179,086 total

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,566 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, Oct. 16 bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 179,086.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 141 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 136 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 108 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15 is 238,610 with 9,592 positive cases. There were 34,782 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Oct. 15.

There are 8,457 total deaths attributed to Covid-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of Covid-19.

There are 1,560 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either Covid-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

There are 2,103,044 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of Covid-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing Covid-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 34 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in October;

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in October; SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,334 resident cases of Covid-19, and 5,342 cases among employees, for a total of 29,676 at 1,015 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,603 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,559 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

