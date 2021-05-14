Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,643 new cases, 1,182,922 total as of May 14, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 14, that there were 1,643 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,182,922.

There are 1,652 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 390 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 – May 6 stood at 6.6%.

As of 11:59 p.m., Thursday, May 13, there were 27 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,724 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

May 7 – May 13

County Positivity Rate Dauphin 7.8% Perry 7.8% Lebanon 7.1% Mifflin 6.7% York 6.1% Adams 5.5% Juniata 5.4% Franklin 5.1% Lancaster 5.1% Cumberland 3.7% Statewide average: 5.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – March 24, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23 , the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 14, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 54 percent of its entire population, and the state ranks 9 th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 14, 47.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 14, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,534,664 total vaccine doses as of Friday, May 14.

4,091,982 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 84,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,689,579 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,781,561 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 9,556,320 doses will have been allocated through May 15: 320,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 9,534,664 doses total through May 15: First/single doses: 5,781,561administered Second doses: 3,753,103 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 158,174 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,501,828 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,372 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,065 cases among employees, for a total of 86,437 at 1,590 distinct facilities inall67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,208 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,227 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, May 13:

