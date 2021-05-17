Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,983 new 2-day cases, 1,187,115 total as of May 17, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.

There are 1,499 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 330 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The percentage of COVID-19 cases in 0-to-49-year-olds is rising as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to present in May 2021:

Age Range Percent of cases in January Percent of cases to date in May 0-4 1.7% 3.4% 5-12 4% 8.3% 13-18 6.3% 11.1% 19-24 10.5% 11.5% 25-49 37.5% 38.0% 50-64 22.4% 18.4% 65 and older 17.7% 9.4%

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 – May 13 stood at 5.3%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 15, there were 67 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 16, there were 17 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,833 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

MAY 10 – MAY 14

County Positivity Rate Lebanon 10.8% Mifflin 10.0% York 8.4% Dauphin 8.3% Perry 7.9% Franklin 6.9% Adams 6.8% Lancaster 5.8% Cumberland 5.3% Juniata 3.7% Statewide average: 7.6% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23 , the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 17, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 54.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 17, 48.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 17, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,723,128 total vaccine doses as of Monday, May 17.

4,204,233 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 60,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,664,115 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,868,348 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,154,160 doses will have been allocated through May 22: 300,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 9,723,128 doses total through May 16: First/single doses: 5,868,348 administered Second doses: 3,854,780 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 158,925 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,519,018 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,429 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,105 cases among employees, for a total of 86,534 at 1,590 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,302 of our total cases are among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians: