Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 202 new cases, 1,212,071 total as of June 30, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, there were 202 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,212,071.

There are 316 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 59 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18 – June 24 stood at 1.2%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, there were 8 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,678 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

June 4 – June 10

County Positivity Rate Perry 3.4% Adams 2.5% Lebanon 2.0% Mifflin 1.9% Dauphin 1.8% Juniata 1.8% York 1.8% Franklin 1.7% Cumberland 1.5% Lancaster 1.4% Statewide average: 1.9% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – June 3, 2021

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, June 29, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.7% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by the percentage of the population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, June 29, 60% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.3% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, June 29 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,661,878 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, June 30.

5,387,538 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 17,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,329,372 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,716,910 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,746,000 doses will have been allocated through July 3: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 11,661,878 doses total through June 29: First/single doses: 6,716,910 administered Second doses: 4,944,968 administered



The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rules and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

There are 163,488 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,764,973 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 72,032 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,545 cases among employees, for a total of 87,577 at 1,598 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,353 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 29,014 of our total cases are among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians: