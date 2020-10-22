Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,063 new cases, 188,360 total

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 22, that there were 2,063 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 188,360.

The number of cases reported today is one of the highest numbers reported since the beginning of the pandemic. However, there was a faulty data file sent to the system by a laboratory earlier this week, which prevented some of the lab results from being properly reported. Therefore, some of the cases being reported today should have been counted as part of the positive test results reported on October 21.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 128 cases, Luzerne County is reporting an increase of 107 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases and Westmoreland County is reporting an increase of 117 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 15 and October 21 is 231,483 with 10,375 positive cases. There were 37,114 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 21.

There are 8,592 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 30 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 2,114 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,185,079 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 31 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to 18 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,990 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,436 cases among employees, for a total of 30,426 at 1,036 distinct facilities in62 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,670 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,846 of our total cases are among health care workers.