Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,228 new cases, 200,674 total as of Oct. 28, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 28, that there were 2,228 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 200,674. Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 21 and October 27 is 252,583 with 13,574 positive cases. There were 33,329 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 27.

There are 8,718 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

County Positivity Rate Lebanon 8.7% Perry 8.2% York 7.2% Cumberland 6.6% Franklin 6.0% Dauphin 5.5% Lancaster 4.7% Juniata 4.6% Adams 4.2% 7-day positivity rate for October 16-22 Source: PA Dept of Health

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 2,834 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,269,246 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 15 percent of cases so far in October;

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 15 percent of cases so far in October; SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,717 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,561 cases among employees, for a total of 31,278 at 1,056 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,757 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,188 of our total cases are among health care workers.