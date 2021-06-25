Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 258 new cases, 1,211,299 total as of June 25, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Friday, June 25, there were 258 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,211,299.

There are 380 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 75 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 – June 17 stood at 1.4%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

Between 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 24, there were 9 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,636 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

June 4 – June 10

County Positivity Rate Perry 3.4% Adams 2.5% Lebanon 2.0% Mifflin 1.9% Dauphin 1.8% Juniata 1.8% York 1.8% Franklin 1.7% Cumberland 1.5% Lancaster 1.4% Statewide average: 1.9% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – June 3, 2021

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday, June 25, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.2% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by the percentage of the population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday, June 25, 59.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 74.9% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Friday, June 25, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,555,953 total vaccine doses as of Friday, June 25.

5,320,833 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 22,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,351,484 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,672,317 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,146,080 doses will have been allocated through June 26: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 11,555,953 doses total through June 24: First/single doses: 6,672,317 administered Second doses: 4,883,636 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 163,384 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,742,330 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 72,036 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,539 cases among employees, for a total of 87,575 at 1,598 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,354 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,998 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, June 24:

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians: