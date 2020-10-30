Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,641 new cases, 205,517 total as of Oct. 30, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 30, that there were a total of 2,641 additional positive cases of COVID-19, which includes 2,416 new one-day positive cases and another 225 cases from previous days and reported today, bringing the statewide total to 205,517. Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 23 and October 29 is 249,105 with 14,516 positive cases. There were 39,851 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 29.

County Positivity Rate Franklin 10.3% Lebanon 9.7% York 7.2% Dauphin 6.6% Lancaster 5.8% Cumberland 5.2% Adams 4.8% Perry 4.2% Juniata 3.3% 7-day positivity rate for October 23-29 Source: PA Dept of Health

There are 8,784 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 3,174 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,297,983 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,013 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,627 cases among employees, for a total of 31,640 at 1,064 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,800 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,373 of our total cases are among health care workers.