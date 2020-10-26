Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 3,073 new 2-day cases (1,666 Sun. & 1,407 Mon.), 195,695 total as of Oct. 26, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 26, that there were 1,407 new cases, in addition to 1,666 new cases reported Sunday, October 25 for a two-day total of 3,073 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 195,695. Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 19 and October 25 is 241,113 with 10,410 positive cases. There were 34,763 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 24 and 26,683 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 25.

There were 12 new deaths reported Sunday, October 25, and 7 new deaths reported for Monday, October 26 for a total of 8,673 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 2,478 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,241,430 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 30 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,522 cases among employees, for a total of 31,008 at 1,049 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,702 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,067 of our total cases are among health care workers.