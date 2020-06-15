Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 323 new cases, 28 new deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 323 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, June 15, bringing the statewide total of positive cases 79,121 in all 67 counties.

The department is also reporting 28 new deaths bringing the statewide death total to 6,243.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 513,909 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.Opens In A New Window

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,612 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,936 cases among employees, for a total of 19,548 at 642 distinct facilities in47counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,268 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found hereOpens In A New Window.

Approximately 5,996 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.Opens In A New Window

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.