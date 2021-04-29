Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 3,322 new cases, 1,146,398 total as of April 29, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 28, there were 3,322 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,146,398.

There are 2,447 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 539 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 – April 22 stood at 8.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, there were 50 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,179 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

April 16 – April 22

County Positivity Rate Lebanon 12.6% York 10.3% Perry 10.1% Adams 9.5% Dauphin 9.2% Lancaster 8.5% Mifflin 8.5% Juniata 7.4% Franklin 7.2% Cumberland 6.3% Statewide average: 8.6% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – March 24, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 29, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 48.5% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 29, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 8,330,129 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, April 29.

3,349,820 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 93,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,907,763 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,257,583 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 8,330,129 doses total through April 29: First/single doses: 5,257,583 administered Second doses: 3,072,546 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance released yesterday. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 151,657 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,382,980 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,669 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,781 cases among employees, for a total of 85,450 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,103 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,653 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, April 28:

Visits Erie County Clinic to discuss available, free, and safe vaccinations

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient. To keep Pennsylvanians informed about vaccination efforts:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing. Fully vaccinated people are allowed to participate in some activities without a mask.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

